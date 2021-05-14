Community Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $252.07 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

