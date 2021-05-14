Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $86.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CVLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

CVLT stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

