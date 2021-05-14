Comparing InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12% Hill-Rom 7.74% 22.71% 8.01%

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Hill-Rom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 2.57 $223.00 million $5.53 20.11

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InVivo Therapeutics and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hill-Rom 0 1 4 0 2.80

Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $121.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Hill-Rom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats InVivo Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as patient exam and diagnostics, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, vision screening, and diagnostics products; and respiratory health products comprising non-invasive devices that provide respiratory support and assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include tables, lights, and pendants; and positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables. It sells and rents products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sells and rents products directly to patients in the home; and sells products to primary care facilities through distributors. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.