Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $16.18. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 21,215 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Compass alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.