COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 25,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,448. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

