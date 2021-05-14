Compound (COMP) Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $4.12 billion and approximately $329.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $811.46 or 0.01597981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

