Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 71,956 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,045. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.