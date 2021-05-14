Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 174,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

