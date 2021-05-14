Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 92.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.54. 66,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,822. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.