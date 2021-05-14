Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $258,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.41 on Friday, hitting $439.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.55 and a 200 day moving average of $440.90. The stock has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

