Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,779. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

