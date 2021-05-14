Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $712,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,049. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.65 and its 200-day moving average is $475.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

