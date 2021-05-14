comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report sales of $91.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.28 million and the highest is $92.20 million. comScore reported sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $371.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.28 million to $372.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $386.24 million, with estimates ranging from $382.78 million to $389.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of comScore by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of comScore by 1,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

