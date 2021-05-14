Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $140.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $616.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $614.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

