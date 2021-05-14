Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Sells $16,434.00 in Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $16,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,390.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

