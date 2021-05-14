Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $4.00

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.37% from the stock’s current price.

CFXTF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CFXTF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

