Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,242. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

