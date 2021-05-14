Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 85,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $756,093 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

