Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 127,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.