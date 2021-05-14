ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $10.09. ContextLogic shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 104,959 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

