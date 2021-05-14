Contrasting DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -89.76% 12.00% 7.47%

DNP Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $62.65 million 3.82 -$32.80 million $0.81 5.96

DNP Select Income Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DNP Select Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNP Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

DNP Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNP Select Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats DNP Select Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the Utility sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Utilities Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Utility Bond Index. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 26, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

