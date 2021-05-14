Contrasting ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Palomar and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $104.20, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. ProSight Global has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and ProSight Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 14.22 $10.62 million $1.73 36.39 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.19

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Summary

Palomar beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

