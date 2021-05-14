Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

