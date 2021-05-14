Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 218,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,455. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

