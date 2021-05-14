CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.18. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

