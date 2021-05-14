CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

Shares of ETR CCAP opened at €11.11 ($13.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.31. The company has a market cap of $285.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. CORESTATE Capital has a 12-month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12-month high of €24.24 ($28.52).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.