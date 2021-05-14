CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Shares of ETR CCAP opened at €11.11 ($13.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.31. The company has a market cap of $285.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. CORESTATE Capital has a 12-month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12-month high of €24.24 ($28.52).

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Analyst Recommendations for CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit