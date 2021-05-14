CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.