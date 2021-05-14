CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 3,109,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,777. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.