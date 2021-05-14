Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. Corning has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $46.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

