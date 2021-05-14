Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.17. 751,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.