Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 974 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,068. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

