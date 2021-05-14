Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lessened by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,280,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.39. 37,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

