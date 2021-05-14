Craig Hallum Raises Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $70.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $91,278,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $63,521,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

