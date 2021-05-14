Craig Hallum Trims Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price to $16.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.21.
VFF stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02.
In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 576.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
