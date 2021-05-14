Craig Hallum Trims Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price to $16.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.21.

VFF stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 576.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

