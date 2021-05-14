Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 200 Price Target

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.88 ($1.93).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT.A traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 161.70 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 57,885,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,763,520. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.46.

In related news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.