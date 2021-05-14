Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) a GBX 200 Price Target

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.88 ($1.93).
BT.A traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 161.70 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 57,885,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,763,520. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.35 ($2.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.46.
About BT Group – CLASS A
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.