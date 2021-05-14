Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $21.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.