Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $21.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.