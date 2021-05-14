Credit Suisse Group Raises TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $37.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.59.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,860 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

