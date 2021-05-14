Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday.

Medica Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.10). The stock had a trading volume of 129,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.05 million and a PE ratio of 36.59. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

