CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 1.5%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of 128.06 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.