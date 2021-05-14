Critical Analysis: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16% Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 1 5 0 2.38 Cirrus Logic 0 3 8 0 2.73

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $106.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $101.11, suggesting a potential upside of 37.83%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 16.29 $11.83 billion $3.39 32.08 Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.32 $159.50 million N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Cirrus Logic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.