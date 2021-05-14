Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cronos Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

