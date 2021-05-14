Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $723,473.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $723,473.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00092920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.58 or 0.01200353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00116075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063451 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,799,910 coins and its circulating supply is 83,802,359 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

