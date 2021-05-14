Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

CMI opened at $262.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.43 and its 200-day moving average is $243.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $63,301,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

