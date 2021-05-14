Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

