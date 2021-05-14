CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $9.68. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 16,930 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $17,974,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,833,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

