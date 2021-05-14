CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

