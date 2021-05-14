CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

