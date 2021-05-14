CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CIM stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

