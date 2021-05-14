CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.