CWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,046 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

